Red Flag Warning for parts of SE AZ

It will be another near average day but it will be breezy again, especially to the east of Tucson. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM for parts of Southeastern Arizona. Remember one less spark means one less wildfire!
The main concern today is that it will be breezy to windy, which will increase fire danger. Sustained wind to the east of Tucson will range from 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. The Red Flag Warning includes parts of Pinal, Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County and any fire that starts in these areas will spread rapidly! Avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle and no outdoor shooting.
Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s to the mid 90s this afternoon and it will get a little warmer tomorrow but we should stay out of the triple digits until late this work week. Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits by Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds back over the Southwest! The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday as temperatures climb back to around 104°. Triple digit heat will stick around through Memorial Day Weekend but mainly around 100°/101° and it will be breezy at times.
Remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Breezy and sunny. High: 94°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 62°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 98°