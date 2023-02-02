Recruiting uptick for Wildcats

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Recruiting class No. 2 is in for UA head coach Jedd Fisch.
Well actually it’s class No. 3 officially but the second in the coach’s eyes as Jedd Fisch has often referred to the 2022 season as his 1st real season at the helm of the Wildcats football program.
This year’s incoming freshman class is not as highly ranked as last season.
The Class of 2022 was No. 1 in the Pac-12 (Rivals.com) and 21st overall nationally. It was a class that featured 1 five-star prospect and 4 four-star prospects.
What really made the class go though was what Fisch pulled in out of the transfer portal. A front-line starting quarterback in Jayden de Laura and a big-time wide receiver in Jacob Cowing.
The Class of 2023 comes in at No. 6 in the Pac-12 and 39th nationally with 0 five-star recruits and 3 four-star prospects.
The good news is that’s two Top 40 classes in a row for Jedd Fisch as he tries to remake UA.
This year’s prize out of the transfer portal is linebacker Justin Flowe, a former ESPN Top 10 recruit who has battled injuries since coming out of high school in 2020.
Flowe arrives from the Oregon Ducks, a year after de Laura arrived from the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars.
Three Wildcats (Christian Roland-Wallace, Kyon Barrs and Dorian Singer) departed through the transfer portal for greener Pac-12 pastures at USC.
Welcome to the "wild wild west" as it was so eloquently put by UA women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes this week.
Two Top 40 classes are nothing to sneeze about considering UA’s three previous classes came in at 67 (2021), 56 (2022) and 55 (2019).
UA, between incoming freshman and transfers, has pulled in six ESPN Top 300 players from the last four classes. The program had six ESPN Top 300 players total in 16 years prior to Fisch’s arrival.
- #10 Justin Flowe (2020)-LB
- #145 Tetairoa McMillan (2022)-WR
- #206 Rayshon Luke (2022)-RB
- #210 Keyan Burnett (2010)-TE
- #235 Ephesians Prysock (2022)-S
- #235 Brayden Dorman (2023)-QB
That number could hit seven if USC transfer wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. choices Arizona over Miami as his next school.
Bryant, who was ESPN’s No. 97 player in 2020, has not made an official decision after announcing in January that he would leave L.A. after three seasons.
Landing Bryant would ease the Wildcats loss of Singer to the Trojans. Singer led UA with 1,105 receiving yards last season.
Bryant has three years of eligibility remaining. He had 44 catches for 579 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore for USC in 2021.
When it became apparent he was not going to be a prime target this past season in new coach Lincoln Riley’s offense, Bryant opted to redshirt.
AKINA RETURNS
Duane Akina is returning to Arizona Football. The veteran coach spent 14 (1986-2000) seasons with the Wildcats alongside Dick Tomey during the Desert Swarm years. He later return to Tucson in 2011 and spent an additional campaign coaching UA under Mike Stoops and later interim head coach Tim Kish.
Akina has been the defensive backs coach with Stanford under David Shaw for the last nine seasons.
Fisch says Akina will serve a senior defensive assistant with responsibilities in the secondary.
UA still needs to add a cornerbacks coach to replace DeWayne Walker who parted ways with the program at the conclusion of the season.
