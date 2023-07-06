Records in jeopardy!

Several records are in jeopardy this afternoon and more could be broken within the next 7 days! The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect today and tomorrow...
Continue to limit time outside and stay hydrated! If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!
The Excessive Heat Warning includes the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact all week long and through this weekend! It will also be breezy at times so please remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!
As high pressure heads eastward today and tomorrow, moisture will slowly work its way into Southeastern Arizona and we could see a slight uptick in thunderstorm activity to the south and east of Tucson this weekend with a chance in Tucson early next week. Initially, these storms won't produce much rain as moisture will be slow to increase so dry thunderstorms sparking new wildfires will be a concern. However, areas to the south and east of Tucson could start to see some accumulation late this weekend and into early next week as moisture continues to increase.
High pressure will then center itself over the Southwest by midweek next week and that means temperatures at or above 110° for the hottest spots, once again.
- Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 109° in 2017)
- Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 111° in 2017)