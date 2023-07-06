 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Records in jeopardy!

Several records are in jeopardy this afternoon and more could be broken within the next 7 days! The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect today and tomorrow...

Continue to limit time outside and stay hydrated! If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 15 to 20 minutes. Never leave kids or pets in your vehicle and remember to protect your dogs paws by keeping them off of hot surfaces during the afternoon hours!

The Excessive Heat Warning includes the lower elevations of Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee County. Temperatures will range between 104° and 115°. The heat will be the biggest weather impact all week long and through this weekend! It will also be breezy at times so please remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

As high pressure heads eastward today and tomorrow, moisture will slowly work its way into Southeastern Arizona and we could see a slight uptick in thunderstorm activity to the south and east of Tucson this weekend with a chance in Tucson early next week. Initially, these storms won't produce much rain as moisture will be slow to increase so dry thunderstorms sparking new wildfires will be a concern. However, areas to the south and east of Tucson could start to see some accumulation late this weekend and into early next week as moisture continues to increase.

High pressure will then center itself over the Southwest by midweek next week and that means temperatures at or above 110° for the hottest spots, once again.

  • Today: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 109° in 2017)
  • Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and very hot. High: 110° (Record: 111° in 2017)

