 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Records in jeopardy starting today...

  • Updated
  • 0

We are turning up the heat across Southeastern Arizona and an Excessive Heat Warning is going into effect for the weekend...

It's another beautiful start across SE AZ with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It will be another hot afternoon with highs pushing into the triple digits for the hottest spots.

High pressure will continue to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. and record heat will be possible, especially today through Sunday. The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect both days as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!

Some isolated storms will be possible near the International Border today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend. High pressure will move south and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Hurricane Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday! More details to come.

  • Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 2000)
  • Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 73°
  • Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 1994)

Tags

Recommended for you