Records in jeopardy starting today...

We are turning up the heat across Southeastern Arizona and an Excessive Heat Warning is going into effect for the weekend...
It's another beautiful start across SE AZ with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. It will be another hot afternoon with highs pushing into the triple digits for the hottest spots.
High pressure will continue to build over Southeastern Arizona and that will push our highs several degrees above normal. and record heat will be possible, especially today through Sunday. The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday so an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect both days as temperatures climb anywhere between 105° and 113°. This includes the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County. Limit time outside and stay hydrated!
Some isolated storms will be possible near the International Border today but most of us will stay dry through this weekend. High pressure will move south and the position of the high will help drive in moisture from the west from Hurricane Jova early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will increase Monday and Tuesday! More details to come.
- Today: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 2000)
- Tonight: Comfortable and clear. Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. Highs: 104° (Record: 105° in 1994)