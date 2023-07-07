 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Record heat causes rise in border rescues and migrant deaths

Extreme Heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - Extreme heat also continues to impact the Southwest border.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they've made over 200 heat-related rescues just in the last week.

Officials also commented that so far this year over 100 migrants have died in the desert.

All of them are due to heat exposure.

Agent David Skinner is a 14-year veteran of the Border Patrol, "anyone crossing the border illegally puts their lives in peril."

Agent Skinner said, it's not just the heat that migrants have to deal with but the smugglers who leave them behind.

"When migrants are unable to continue their dangerous journey, say they run out of water, they're too exhausted or they've experienced some kind of injury. The smugglers don't care, they leave them behind and continue their journey."

A 43-year-old man who asked not to be identified said he's crossed the treacherous border several times and it's not easy but he had to do it.

"I did it out of necessity to give my family a better life. Yes, even though it's very dangerous. Also, you have to pay the smugglers to get across. Then there is the heat. I recommend you're better off staying at home.'

Agent Skinner urges people who are wanting to cross into the U.S. not to use smugglers.

"Instead download the CBP One app and from there you can schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make a lawful claim to come into the country legally."

Just this last week. here along the Southwest border, Agents rescued over 200 migrants and recovered 13 dead people.

