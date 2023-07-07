Record heat causes rise in border rescues and migrant deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - Extreme heat also continues to impact the Southwest border.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they've made over 200 heat-related rescues just in the last week.
Officials also commented that so far this year over 100 migrants have died in the desert.
All of them are due to heat exposure.
Agent David Skinner is a 14-year veteran of the Border Patrol, "anyone crossing the border illegally puts their lives in peril."
Agent Skinner said, it's not just the heat that migrants have to deal with but the smugglers who leave them behind.
"When migrants are unable to continue their dangerous journey, say they run out of water, they're too exhausted or they've experienced some kind of injury. The smugglers don't care, they leave them behind and continue their journey."
A 43-year-old man who asked not to be identified said he's crossed the treacherous border several times and it's not easy but he had to do it.
"I did it out of necessity to give my family a better life. Yes, even though it's very dangerous. Also, you have to pay the smugglers to get across. Then there is the heat. I recommend you're better off staying at home.'
Agent Skinner urges people who are wanting to cross into the U.S. not to use smugglers.
"Instead download the CBP One app and from there you can schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make a lawful claim to come into the country legally."
Just this last week. here along the Southwest border, Agents rescued over 200 migrants and recovered 13 dead people.
