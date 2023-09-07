Recent survey reveals Arizona's ranking among U.S drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- A survey based on experienced road trippers and first-hand experiences revealed the worst and best drivers in America.
The survey, which was carried out by Road Royalty to Racing Rebels: Gunther VW Delray, asked around 3000 of these experienced drivers to rate every individual state on a scale of 1-10.
The national average is 6.7/10, with Alabama rated the worst, scoring a measly 5.7/10, and Nevada being rated one of the highest with a towering 7.5/10.
Unfortunately, Arizona drivers are rated just below the national average with a 6.1/10, with places like Phoenix and Tucson giving the majority of data for this study.
Whether it be drivers constantly going over the speed limit, or lawbreakers running red lights, Arizona can attract not-so-positive experiences by people driving through the Grand Canyon State.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE