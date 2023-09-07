 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Recent survey reveals Arizona's ranking among U.S drivers

  • 0
traffic
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- A survey based on experienced road trippers and first-hand experiences revealed the worst and best drivers in America.

The survey, which was carried out by Road Royalty to Racing Rebels: Gunther VW Delray, asked around 3000 of these experienced drivers to rate every individual state on a scale of 1-10.

The national average is 6.7/10, with Alabama rated the worst, scoring a measly 5.7/10, and Nevada being rated one of the highest with a towering 7.5/10.

Unfortunately, Arizona drivers are rated just below the national average with a 6.1/10, with places like Phoenix and Tucson giving the majority of data for this study.

Whether it be drivers constantly going over the speed limit, or lawbreakers running red lights, Arizona can attract not-so-positive experiences by people driving through the Grand Canyon State.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you