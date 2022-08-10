Recent heavy rain will lead to an increased flash flood risk

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have had an active monsoon so far and flooding is increasingly becoming the main threat in Southern Arizona.
The more rain we see, the quicker flooding becomes possible. This is because we already have a saturated ground and there is nowhere for new fallen rain to go.
The soil is not able to retain as much water as monsoon progresses. What we see is a super saturation effect where those cumulative storms could cause the water to run off and become a lot more forceful and aggressive.
Cities like Nogales are already over 7 inches of rain and we are only half way through monsoon. Areas like this will be incredibly vulnerable as we get into the rainy half of the summer.