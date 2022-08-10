 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeast Pima and
northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 515 PM MST...

At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sonoita, or 22 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Route 82 between mile markers 27 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 28 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Recent heavy rain will lead to an increased flash flood risk

FLOODED STREET

TUCSON (KVOA) - We have had an active monsoon so far and flooding is increasingly becoming the main threat in Southern Arizona.

The more rain we see, the quicker flooding becomes possible. This is because we already have a saturated ground and there is nowhere for new fallen rain to go.

The soil is not able to retain as much water as monsoon progresses. What we see is a super saturation effect where those cumulative storms could cause the water to run off and become a lot more forceful and aggressive.

Cities like Nogales are already over 7 inches of rain and we are only half way through monsoon. Areas like this will be incredibly vulnerable as we get into the rainy half of the summer.

