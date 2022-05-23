Recall issued on some JIF Peanut Butter products

Several JIF Peanut Butter products are being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.
The outbreak is linked to a Lexington, Kentucky manufacturing facility
The J.M. Smucker Co., which is the parent company for the popular peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall last week.
The FDA, along with the CDC are investigating the outbreak that spans 12 states so far.
So far, 14 people have reported illnesses, two of which have resulted in hospitalizations.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
A full list of the recalled products and their numbers can be found on the FDA's website.
The agency says if you have a jar included in the recall, you should dispose of it immediately.