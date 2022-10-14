Rebound on ice

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Both the Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners are looking for playoff glory as this new hockey season begins in the desert.
Night No. 1 did not start well for the NHL's Yotes.
Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored the first of what would be three goals in the game's first five minutes as the Penguins beat Arizona 6-2 on Opening Night.
Nick Ritchie scored both goals for the Coyotes who made the playoffs in the COVID-19 Canadian bubble in 2020 but have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in any full season since their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2012.
Arizona finished 25-50-7 last season.
Tucson (23-39-5-1) also missed the playoffs in the American Hockey League. The 23 wins was the lowest in the Roadrunners six seasons since moving to the desert.
Tucson has had back-to-back losing seasons since winning their second division title in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
Steve Potvin is back as the head coach. He led the squad during 2020-21 season.
The Roadrunners open play Friday night in Henderson against the Silver Knights. Tucson will play a pair of games in suburban Las Vegas before returning home next weekend (October 22-23) to face the Bakersfield Condors.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.