Rebel rivalry

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona and Mississippi had only met two times on the baseball diamond prior to the 2021 season.
Friday they will meet for the fourth time in the post-season in consecutive years.
The Rebels are UA's opening opponent of the NCAA Tournament in the Coral Gables (Miami) Regional. The Wildcats and Ole Miss squared off in last season's Super Regional here in Tucson. A three-game series that Arizona won 2-1 to advance to the College World Series.
This week's contest will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, five have come in the post-season. The first was in the 1956 College World Series as UA beat Mississippi 7-3 on their way to a title game loss to Minnesota.
Arizona's (37-23) participation in the NCAA Coral Gables Regional marks the programs 41st NCAA Tournament appearance, the sixth most among all Division I programs.
Mississippi (32-22) will be making their fourth-straight NCAA Regional appearance. The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams in the tournament.
Host Miami is the 6th overall national seed and will play the fourth team in the tournament Canisius on Friday.
Friday's game from Alex Rodriguez Park begins at 4 p.m. Tucson time and will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on Wildcats Radio 1290 AM.
