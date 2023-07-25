 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County,
Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

READY, SET, GO program explained

Wildfire

 By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by the 15 Arizona Sheriffs that educates residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.

Syeda Abbas is here to explain the READY, SET, GO fire statuses.

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

  • Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.
  • Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.
  • Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.
  • Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.
  • Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.
  • Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.
  • Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

  • Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
  • Grab your emergency go kit.
  • Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.
  • Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.
  • This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.

  • Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
  • If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
  • Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.