Ready for the cold?

The cold front we've been tracking all week long is finally passing through Southern Arizona today! Expect gusty wind, off/on valley rain and mountain snow and a BIG cool down.
Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s this morning but there won't be a nice warm up like the past couple of days. Colder air is already moving in and temperatures will actually get colder as the day goes on with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this afternoon! It will also be windy as the front passes with gusts around 25 to 35 mph making temperatures feel even colder...
The front will finally move through Southern Arizona this evening, but we're expecting light valley rain and mountain snow ahead of it! It won't be a complete washout but showers will be on and off so have an umbrella close by. The main line of showers will pass through during the early evening and that is when we'll pick up the most accumulation but we'll dry out thereafter.
As colder temperatures take over, the snow level will drop to around 6,000 feet this evening. By the time the snow level drops to around 4,500 feet early tomorrow morning, the moisture should be gone so places like Bisbee, Tombstone and Sierra Vista could get some flurries but accumulation is not expected at this time. Therefore, the best chance for 3"+ of snowfall will be above 6,000-7,000 feet. The highest amounts will be confined in the White Mountains where up to 6" inches will be possible!
The biggest impact will be the cold temperatures especially by Friday and Saturday morning! Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona with highs in the 50s and low 60s! Many locations to the south and east will wake up to temperatures below 28° and even parts of Tucson will drop down to near freezing. Remember to plan ahead and make sure you have a way of staying warm. Protect the 4 P's as well! (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes).
- Today: Isolated showers otherwise much colder and windy (30%) High: 60°
- Tonight: Showers early then very cold and clear (60%). Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Cold and sunny. High: 61°