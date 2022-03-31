Ready for rattlesnakes: Experts say to be on the lookout

TUCSON (KVOA) — Rattlesnake season is fast approaching and experts say to be on the lookout for our desert neighbors.
While there's always a chance you can run into a rattlesnake here in the Sonoran Desert, calls tend to increase when our low temperatures don't go below 50 degrees consistently.
Rattlesnakes are more afraid of humans than we are of them. They don't have ears and can't hear us coming, so that rattle is the early warning system to let you know they're there. The very last thing they want to do is bite.
"If you are outdoors working in the yard, you're out for a hike, do not wear earbuds or earphones," said Jeff Carver with Arizona Animal Experts.
If you find yourself face to face with a rattler on the trail, remember that rattlesnakes don't strike stationary objects.
"If you've got one that's right beside you and you can't move safely, slowly take off your hat," Carver said. "Take out your phone case, something in your hand and slowly drop it on the other side of the snake. They will be attracted to that movement, and then you step two steps in the other direction and you're in a safe spot."
Snake bites are extremely rare, but can happen. If you get bit, do not apply a tourniquet, remove any tight clothing, rings, bracelets, watches or fitness trackers to prevent the area from swelling. You also want to stay still to decrease the chance of the venom circulating around your body.
If you're with a dog, keep them on a leash and think about getting avoidance training.
If you find a snake in your home or yard, call 911 and keep a constant eye on it until experts arrive.