Ready for Rain?

Mostly sunny for your Friday with highs in the 60s and low 70s but we have BIG changes on the way for your weekend....
Back in the 30s and 40s this morning with highs rebounding into the 60s and low to mid 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky today and then rain takes over this weekend!
Thanks to subtropical moisture from the southwest, we're about to end our dry streak of over 50 days! Rain will begin near the International Border tomorrow morning and will move northward throughout the day. Showers will linger into Sunday before decreasing from west to east Sunday afternoon/evening! Rain will be steady and heavy at times and there is a low risk of flash flooding but it could happen in isolated spots where the heavier rain bands develop. Beware of flooded, low-lying areas and always remember to turn around, don't drown!
Valley rainfall totals will range between 0.10" to 0.75"! It will be too warm for snow but the mountains could pick up 0.50" to 1.80" of rain. Most of us will be dry by Monday with the exception of the White Mountains. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s for the warmest spots this weekend and into early next week. Then another system could bring some light rain mainly from Tucson to the east next Wednesday!
- Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 74°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 50°
- Tomorrow: Showers likely and cooler (80%). High: 67°