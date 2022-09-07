Ready for cooler temperatures?

More of the same as high pressure continues its reign but that will be ending soon thanks to an increase in moisture from Hurricane Kay! Our chance for showers will increase as we head towards the weekend and temperatures will drop too...
Really nice start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across Southeastern Arizona. The air is also dry and that is making it very comfortable outside! If you have to do anything strenuous, do it this morning because it's going to be another hot and breezy day with highs pushing back into the triple digits for the hottest spots.
The Eastern Pacific has been active and we're keeping an eye on Hurricane Kay, which is continuing to move northward along the Western Coast of Baja California. We'll see cloud cover increase throughout the day tomorrow and moisture will gradually rise as well. Then scattered showers and some thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday with the heaviest totals in Western Pima County. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon into early next week thanks to leftover moisture!
Temperatures will drop below average on Friday with highs in the low 90s! More of the same on Saturday before temperatures gradually warm into early next week. Even then, we should stay right around or below average!
- Today: Hot, breezy and mostly sunny. High: 103°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Warm with increasing cloud cover. High: 98°