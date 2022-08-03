Rayshon Luke will bring "fast" to UA offense

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was a Speedy opening to the first day of Fall Camp for Arizona Football.
Freshman running back Rayshon Luke AKA "Speedy" is one of several 1st-year players who is expected to provided an immediate impact for a UA program that went 1-11 in Jedd Fisch's first season.
Luke comes from Bellflower, California power St. John Bosco, another school in the Trinity League that has produced a large portion of the top half of Fisch's first recruiting class.
Luke rushed for 944 yards and ten touchdowns his senior season. He also caught 22 balls for 389 yards and four more scores.
He was the MVP of the Army All-American Bowl where he made the announcement that he was coming to the UA.
Luke is expected to be a dual-sport athlete at Arizona, competing for both the football and track teams.
The sprinter set a personal best this past season in the 100 meters, running a 10.32 at the 62nd Mt. Sac Relays. That time would already be the fifth fastest time in UA history before he even steps on campus.
Luke averaged 10.57 in the 100 his senior track season. He says he'll run the 100, 200 and add the 400 and relays to his arsenal on the college level.
