Rats spreading in historic Tucson neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - It's not a simple fix and that's part of the problem.
The famed historic Sam Hughes neighborhood sees rats in houses, trees, bushes, yards, and compost piles.
"They're here and there expanding," Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "They're not going away on their own."
Rebecca Crow has lived in the Sam Hughes neighborhood for nearly 50 years and says she's never seen anything like this.
"Well it's really disturbing," said Crow. "I've never had a rat issue before."
The rats have only gotten worse according to Kozachik, who says his already getting calls from nearby neighborhoods.
"We have the issue in Sam Hughes which is immediately midtown, but have already gotten calls from people in surrounding neighborhoods," Kozachik said.
Now residents are faced with what to do.
Solutions being brought up range from deploying sterile feral cats to eat the rodents, to placing nesting boxes for barn owls to swoop in and solve the problem, to simple snap traps that could kill rodents on contact.
Dawn Gouge a medical entomology professor at the University of Arizona believes there’s a better answer.
"There are birth control tools that can be used in the form of bait that are not lethal baits, they literally stop them from having babies successfully," Gouge said.
Homeowners will be tasked to dig in their own pockets to help solve the issue.
Crow says money is not the problem, she just wants the rats gone.
"That’s fine with me, I mean I certainly am willing to help control our beautiful neighborhood," Crow said.
A public meeting will be held tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the Ward 6 office to discuss the matter.
The big question at hand is, "What will be the best solution for the community?"
