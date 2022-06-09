Rare wildflower in Arizona now protected under Endangered Species Act

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona eryngo is now protected under the Endangered Species Act thanks to a petition from the Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society.
Nearly 13 acres of critical habitat for the plant at La Cebadilla and Lewis Spring in the San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area have been designated in order to help protect it. At Pima County’s Agua Caliente Park, reintroduction efforts seem to have failed there which is why it was excluded.
Along the San Pedro River, Arizona eryngo plants are at risk as the groundwater table connected to the plant’s wetland habitats is lowered by pumping. The pair of locations where the flower survives are both threatened by groundwater overuse. If unsustainable water drawing continues, hydrology studies predict the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area will disappear.
The Arizona eryngo, which is in the carrot family, can grow higher than five feet tall with large, cream-colored spherical flowers. The plant is ranked as one of the most endangered plants in the state which was decided by the Arizona Native Plant Advisory Group.