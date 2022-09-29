Rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Rapper coolio has died at the age of 59.
According to his manager, Jarez Posey, he was at the Los Angeles home of a friend when he died.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the home around 4 pm on Wednesday.
Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivy Junior, had a music career that spanned more than three decades.
He was best known for the 1995 hit "Gangstas Paradise" from the soundtrack of the "Dangerous Minds" film, for which he won a Grammy for best solo rap performance.
He was nominated for five other Grammys during his career.
The cause of his death is not immediately clear.