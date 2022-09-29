 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rapper Coolio dies at age 59

  • 0
Rapper Coolio

Rapper coolio has died at the age of 59.

According to his manager, Jarez Posey, he was at the Los Angeles home of a friend when he died.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the home around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivy Junior, had a music career that spanned more than three decades.

He was best known for the 1995 hit "Gangstas Paradise" from the soundtrack of the "Dangerous Minds" film, for which he won a Grammy for best solo rap performance.

He was nominated for five other Grammys during his career.

The cause of his death is not immediately clear.

Tags

Recommended for you