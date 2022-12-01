Rain this weekend!

Highs will push into the upper 70s for the warmest spots this afternoon and it will be breezy at times with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Temperatures cool off a bit for your Friday and then you'll have to dust off your umbrella for the weekend! We've got rain in the forecast and it will impact your outdoor plans...
Temperatures are a few degrees warmer this morning compared to yesterday and highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s across Southeastern Arizona. A system passing by well to the north will bring the breeze today with the highest gusts to the south and east. Cooler air moves in thanks to this system so highs drop into the low 70s tomorrow through the weekend with increasing rain chances on Saturday.
Thanks to subtropical moisture from the southwest, we're about to end our dry streak! Rain will begin near the International Border Saturday morning and will move northward throughout the day. Showers will linger into Sunday before decreasing from west to east Sunday afternoon/evening.
Valley rainfall totals will range between 0.25" to 0.75" with the highest amounts to the south and east of Tucson. It will be too warm for snow but the mountains could pick up 0.7" to 1.25" of rain. Most of us will be dry by Monday with the exception of the White Mountains and then temperatures drop into the 60s for the warmest spots by next Tuesday and Wednesday with tons of sunshine!
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. High: 77°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow Mostly sunny and warm. High: 73°