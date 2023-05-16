Rain puts a delay in State Title Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Four Southern Arizona teams went into Tuesday with a chance to win state championships on the diamond.
One made it happen, one did not and two more will have to wait another day.
SOFTBALL
Salpointe Catholic ace Gianna Mares outdueled Phoenix Greenway hurler Kaitlyn Terry at Hillenbrand Stadium to lead the No. 1 Lancers to a 2-0 victory in the Conference 4A state championship game.
It's the fifth straight state title for the Lancers (35-1).
Mares walked four but pitched a two-hit shutout striking out seven. Terry also only allowed two hits and had 10 strikeouts.
It's the seventh championship overall for Salpointe Catholic.
SALPOINTE CATHOLIC STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (Year, Division, Coach):
- 1993 (5A) Stacy Hill
- 1996 (5A) Phil Gruensfelder
- 2018 (4A) Amy Rocha
- 2019 (4A) Amy Rocha
- 2021 (4A) Amy Rocha
- 2022 (4A) Tricia Sztan
- 2023 (4A) Tricia Sztan
The early game for the 3A championship between Sabino and Empire had to be postponed due the afternoon rain that swept through Southern Arizona.
Grounds crews were unable to make the field playable in time for that contest.
The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
It'll be the second meeting this season between the two rivals and third year in a row the two will square off in the state tournament. The Sabercats have won eight games in a row against the Ravens.
BASEBALL
The Queen Creek Casteel Colts are a 1st time baseball champion in the state of Arizona.
The Colts put up an eight-run 4th inning Tuesday night on their way to a 15-8 victory over Catalina Foothills in the Conference 5A state championship game at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Both teams were looking for their first gold glove trophy.
Casteel, one of the newest high schools in the state, was making their first appearance in the final.
Top seed Catalina Foothills (27-3-1) falls to 0-6 all-time in state championship games.
The Colts (27-6) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on the Falcons in the first inning thanks to an opposite field two-run single by Tyler Hatch.
Foothills answered with a five-run second inning knocking Casteel starter and UA Baseball 2024 commit Mason Russell out of the game.
Troy Sanders, who is headed to play baseball at Grand Canyon, provided a two-run single.
Sophomore Gannon Dwyer hit a two-run HR for the Falcons.