'Raceworz' event at Tucson Dragway aims to raise awareness about illegal street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The upcoming Raceworz event at the Tucson Dragway (12000 S Houghton Rd) is aiming to raise awareness about the important of safe and legal motor racing.

The event will be held on May 20th and 21st, and will feature a special guest – Noel Gugliemi, the actor who portrayed “Hector” in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Wayne Chan, who has been producing Raceworz events for the past decade, says that the events are designed to provide a fun and controlled environment for motorsports.

He also believes that street racing is highly dangerous and shouldn’t be glorified.

Chan stated that, “Unfortunately, with the premiere of the new Fast and Furious movie, many young people may be inspired to emulate illegal street racing.”

Chan hopes that by bringing Gugliemi to the event will be an opportunity to educate motorsports enthusiasts on the dangers of illegal street racing.

If you’re interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchase here: https://tickets.thefoat.com/Raceworz/Tickets+%26+Info+Raceworz+Tucson%2C+AZ+2023/tickets/id-uAIKxZL_lr8v/