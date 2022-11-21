Quiet week ahead!

After a beautiful weekend, more of the same is on tap this work week with highs in the 60s and 70s!
Waking up cold again with temperatures ranging from the 20s to the low 50s across Southeastern Arizona. Coldest spots are to the south and east of Tucson! Expect tons of sunshine today with highs pushing into the low 70s, which is average for this time of year.
A system passing by tomorrow will bring a few clouds with it which will begin to increase tonight and tomorrow but temperatures won't be impacted all too much.
As of now, Thanksgiving is looking quiet with tons of sunshine and a high around 73° in the warmest spots. We'll be under the influence of high pressure towards the end of the week, which will warm our highs above normal this upcoming weekend into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots.
- Today: Sunny and comfortable. High: 72°
- Tonight: Clouds increase and cold. Low: 44°
- Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 74°