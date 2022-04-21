 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Queen Elizabeth turns 96

Queen Elizabeth 96

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 96th birthday on Thursday.

The occasion was marked with the release of a photo showing her with two of her ponies.

The image of the queen's fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie, was commissioned by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and taken at Windsor castle where the queen now mostly stays.

The two ponies will appear in the forthcoming Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her birthday at her Norfolk Estate in Sandringham, where she will be joined by family and friends.