Queen Elizabeth turns 96

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 96th birthday on Thursday.
The occasion was marked with the release of a photo showing her with two of her ponies.
The image of the queen's fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie, was commissioned by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and taken at Windsor castle where the queen now mostly stays.
The two ponies will appear in the forthcoming Royal Windsor Horse Show.
Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her birthday at her Norfolk Estate in Sandringham, where she will be joined by family and friends.