...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

  • Updated
  • 0
Putin

Vladimir Putin – President of Russia since 2012, Photo Date: 1/15/2020

 By Julia Leon

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 die-hard Ukrainian fighters still holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin has ordered his forces not to storm the plant but to seal it off “so that not even a fly comes through.” The strategic southern port city has largely been reduced to ruins by nearly two months of bombardment. Ukrainian authorities say over 20,000 people have been killed in the siege. The last defenders are holed up in tunnels and bunkers at the plant. Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian soldiers if they were ordered to storm the place.

