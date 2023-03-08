Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended in a five-vehicle crash at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 90 just outside Huachuca City.
According to Sierra Vista Police, everything began at an Autozone on Fry Blvd in the middle of town around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police said an elderly man was attacked and his truck was stolen.
As police started getting word out to other agencies a state trooper saw a truck speeding and began chasing them.
DPS said when the driver got near the checkpoint he attempted to evade it by driving through the median but lost control.
“Once he saw the trooper behind him he knew if he entered the checkpoint he’d have to stop," said Sgt. Garland Copeland with DPS.
The suspect vehicle then rolled over several times hitting four other vehicles. DPS said the suspect is the only one who suffered serious injuries.'
They had to be flown to a Tucson hospital.
The crash forced Northbound Hwy 90 to shut down for some time as DPS investigated. Several people like Sandy Bray were left anxiously waiting, she had to catch a flight in Tucson.
“I’m looking at my watch often. I’ll probably get there with a little time to spare but not enough maybe," she said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to the daughter of the elderly man who was attacked, she was clearly shaken up and upset by the situation. She said it has been traumatic for the family but her father is safe back home in Bisbee.
Sierra Vista Police said they are not yet releasing the suspects identity. They only recently had a criminal interaction with him.
“The only history we have with the suspect is on Monday he was arrested by the Sierra Vista Police Department, his vehicle was impounded, we do know he was from Tucson, he was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and released yesterday," said Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
If the suspect pulls through police and DPS will be bringing some serious charges against him.