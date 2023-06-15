Purple Heart recipients head off to healing adventure in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nine people are packing up Thursday morning for a weekend of camaraderie and fishing - and they all share an unbreakable bond.
Each individual attending the trip is a Purple Heart recipient. They are all meeting in Midtown to head off on a healing adventure.
This trip happens every year in June. This year, a new group gets to experience the power of reconnecting with nature as well as themselves.
This is part of Outdoor Adventures for Wounded Veterans, a Tucson-based non-profit. It was started by three Tucsonans 12 years ago, taking veterans from all four of the major branches of the military on this trip providing free transportation, housing, meals, and two full days of fishing off the shores of Mexico.
This year, eight veterans are from around Arizona and one is from Florida.
They depart on their weekend adventure at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
