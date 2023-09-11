Puppy dies after bee attack on Tucson's eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Tucson family on the eastside is mourning the loss of their dog after the two-year-old pug chihuahua mix was attacked and killed by a swarm of thousands of killer bees.
The owners tell News 4 Tucson it was heartbreaking to witness the death of their dog. They were in the comfort of their own backyard when danger struck, and yet they say there was nothing they could do in that moment.
"My dogs are like a family to me and losing somebody like that, he was really the energy of the house. Loud and obnoxious, playing with everybody so it's very quiet without him," said Brandyn Tagg, the owner of the puppy.
Last Wednesday started like any other morning for Tagg.
"I let the dogs out at 5 o'clock in the morning. That's when I usually leave for work. And they usually stay outside for a couple of hours in the morning," said Tagg.
However, for his four dogs, a routine trip outside quickly turned into a nightmare.
"Heard the dogs screaming and ran out here and it just looked like a massive dust storm in the backyard. Everything was dark and the back walls were crawling," said Tagg.
Tens of thousands of Africanized bees swarmed his backyard. Three of his dogs made it safely back inside, but that wasn't the case for two-year-old Earl.
"He was stung over 100 times and just with how small his body was the venom shut or toxins shut down his nervous system. And he had heart failure," Tagg said.
The Southern Arizona Beekeepers Association tells News 4 Tucson that these attacks are not new and not something you need to be fearful of, but something you need to be aware of.
Monica King, the VP of Southern Arizona Beekeepers Association said, "I have been doing live bee removals almost every night and one to four times a day. I had been doing them for three months straight."
She added, "If you just notice the bees and they are just doing their thing, I would call the beekeepers, but if you’re under full attack that’s when the fire department needs to be dispatched."
A tragic story that Earl's owners are hoping others can learn from so that no pet owner has to go through what they are feeling right now.