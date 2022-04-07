Puerto Rico suffers widespread power outage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A major power outage struck Puerto Rico late Wednesday night.
Nearly 350,000 customers were affected after a fire erupted at the costa sur energy generation plant.
The outage is believed to be one of the biggest in recent months for Puerto Rico's electrical grid.
Luma Energy says they are working to restore power to the island, giving priority to hospitals and other institutions that need it more urgently.
They say the issue could take up to 24-hours to resolve.
Governor Pedro Pierluisi has urged residents to remain calm.