Pueblo state champion coach LaVetter dies

TUCSON (KVOA) -- 2-time state champion high school basketball coach Roland LaVetter has died at the age of 82.
LaVetter coached at both Pueblo and Rincon-University High Schools.
He coached a Warriors team led by Tucson prep legend Lafayette "Fat" Lever to back-to-back state championships in 1977 and 1978.
The 1977 squad went 25-5 and beat Sunnyside in the Class 5A title game. The next year Pueblo finished unbeaten (28-0) on their way to a repeat, taking down Rincon in the final.
The Tucson High and UA grad taught social studies for 28 years in the Tucson Unified School District.
His teams won five league titles and the 1978 Pueblo squad finished the season ranked No. 4 in the United States and was later named Team of the Century by the Arizona Daily Star
Pueblo renamed it's secondary gym after LaVetter in 2019.
