Public input wanted on north-south transit line in Tucson

CITY OF TUCSON

Aerial shot of Downtown Tucson.

 By Denelle Confair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is looking for feedback from the public on the future of a new transit line.

According to the city, the north-south transit line would connect the Tucson Mall to the Downtown area and the Tucson International Airport. It is called the Tucson Norte-Sur project.

The city wants it to reflect the community's culture, surroundings and transportation needs along the corridor.

Click here to participate in the survey for this project. The survey closes on May 13th.

