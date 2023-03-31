Protestors prepare to rally near Tucson City Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Organizers will be protesting the introduction of bills that they say threaten the lives of trans individuals across the nation.

Organizers say over 100 local activists are expected to rally with speeches, banners, and chants at the ready. Organizing for the Tucson Trans Day of Visibility Protest is led by local youth and students.

“Demands are made to uplift the queer and trans communities of Tucson across different cultures, races, socioeconomic statuses, and family situations and in solidarity with the liberation of all peoples,” said Mikey Shock, an organizer of the rally.

A full list of the bills can be found here: tracktranslegislation.com

​The protest takes place on International Trans Day of Visibility.

The rally takes place at Tucson City Hall from 4-6 p.m.