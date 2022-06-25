Protestors converge on Arizona Capitol building

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Authorities used tear gas to disperse a crowd protesting the Supreme Court abortion ruling in front of the Arizona State Capitol Friday night.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson says, the protesters repeatedly pounded on the glass doors of the state senate building.
Tear gas was deployed after a monument was vandalized.
On Twitter, at least two lawmakers confirmed some of the details from the DPS spokesperson.
The demonstrations come after several Arizona abortion providers said they preemptively paused abortion services, due to lack of legal clarity on the matter. So far, no arrests have been made.