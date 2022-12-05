Protesters stall work on shipping container border wall

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey's effort to place shipping containers along the border as a barrier is already facing legal challenges from the federal government, which has called the project illegal and has filed a lawsuit.
Now, the on going work is facing pressure from protesters associated with the Center for Biological Diversity.
Russ McSpadden with CBD tweeted video on Saturday showing crews continuing work on the project, but they stopped after the protesters got dangerously close to the heavy machinery used for the work.
McSpadden tweeted that the protesters have been able to stop work at the Cochise County worksite for four days.
A driving tour of some of Gov Ducey’s three miles of shipping container wall at the southern slopes of the Huachuca Mountains in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/idoS5cOoSi— Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) December 4, 2022
"It's only going to damage the environment and it's only going to stop the use of these major movement corridors for wildlife," said Robin Silver a cofounder of the Center for Biological Diversity.
Silver said he celebrates the protesters efforts and doesn't understand why the federal government doesn't send in people to stop the work.
"And you wonder where are the feds? These are public lands he's destroying and we don't like it and we are taking matters into our own hands now," Silver said.
The Center for Biological Diversity has joined the Biden administration on its lawsuit but Silver said it's up to the federal government to file for an injunction to stop the work immediately, that hasn't happened.
News4 Tucson reached out to Governor Ducey's office, no one would do an interview but a spokesperson said they haven't seen any court orders to stop the work and unless that happens they will not stop work until January 2nd after Katie Hobbs is sworn in as governor.
Even though the work has been focused in Cochise County, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said it's gotten within a few miles of his county. He said he's prepared to arrest anyone who tries to place shipping containers in Santa Cruz County.
"And I intend to charge these individuals with illegal dumping on public land if they arrive at Santa Cruz County and intend to enter in Santa Cruz County. There's no permit for what they are doing," he said.