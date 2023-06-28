Protect your pets from the heat during this toasty Tucson summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The heat for your pets can be deadly.
We have a few reminders to keep your furry friend safe through the rising Summer temperatures.
Walk your pets in the early morning or towards the evening to avoid those peak temperature hours. We know your schedule may not allow for that, so if you do need to bring your pet outside during hot temperatures, make sure they have access to shade and, of course, plenty of cool water.
When the sun is out, be very considerate about where they are putting their paws. When you're walking on asphalt, remember that heats up very quickly. The Pima Animal Care Center says even one minute on a really hot surface can burn their paws.
There is a very important event coming up this weekend to help keep your pets safe. PACC is holding a free drive-thru microchip clinic on Saturday and Sunday.
According to PACC, getting your pets microchipped is a crucial step to helping animal shelters contact pet owners when pets get lost.
We're right around the corner from the 4th of July and Monsoon storms - times with heavy track records of animals going missing due to loud noises and distractions.
This event will be Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Kino Sports Complex at 2500 E. Ajo Way.
