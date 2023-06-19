 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Protect your pets from Colorado River Toads this monsoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterinarian
CBS Television

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - During the monsoon, there will be water throughout the city, which means Colorado River Toads, also known as Toxic Toads, will show up in your backyard.

Toxic Toads can be deadly to your pets.

Veterinarian Dr. Beth Neuman says to take your animal to the vet as soon as possible because it just takes 15 to 20 minutes for the toad’s toxins to kill your dog after it’s licked a Colorado River Toad.

"Water specifically, monsoon, is when they’re really really active," said Neuman. "You’ll hear them. Usually, they’re most active at night. I always open up my back door and hear… It’s like a duck croaking. There’s a huge population."

The toads release a neurotoxin, so if your dog licks one, it becomes infected.

Neuman says it is important to treat at home right away.

"The first thing is you usually see pawing at the mouth," said Neuman. "They know that they’ve come into contact with something and they begin to paw at their mouth. It’s a brick red gum color, so if you lift up your dog’s lip and it’s really dark red, that’s often times the first thing you’ll see. And it’s sticky."

Plus they will have a high fever and they will likely be panting.

If you think your dog has come in contact with one, Neuman says to immediately wash out their mouth.

"Wipe it out or flush it out," Neuman said. "You’ve got to remember to get from the back to the front and wipe it off. That’s the fastest thing you can do, but if left unattended, the dog will collapse, become overheated and seize up and die."

After wiping the toxin out, she says to take your pet to your vet right away.

Neuman also says since you will mainly see them at night, it is important to go out with a flashlight before letting your dog out to the bathroom.

She says to always be on the lookout.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you