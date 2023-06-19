Protect your pets from Colorado River Toads this monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - During the monsoon, there will be water throughout the city, which means Colorado River Toads, also known as Toxic Toads, will show up in your backyard.
Toxic Toads can be deadly to your pets.
Veterinarian Dr. Beth Neuman says to take your animal to the vet as soon as possible because it just takes 15 to 20 minutes for the toad’s toxins to kill your dog after it’s licked a Colorado River Toad.
"Water specifically, monsoon, is when they’re really really active," said Neuman. "You’ll hear them. Usually, they’re most active at night. I always open up my back door and hear… It’s like a duck croaking. There’s a huge population."
The toads release a neurotoxin, so if your dog licks one, it becomes infected.
Neuman says it is important to treat at home right away.
"The first thing is you usually see pawing at the mouth," said Neuman. "They know that they’ve come into contact with something and they begin to paw at their mouth. It’s a brick red gum color, so if you lift up your dog’s lip and it’s really dark red, that’s often times the first thing you’ll see. And it’s sticky."
Plus they will have a high fever and they will likely be panting.
If you think your dog has come in contact with one, Neuman says to immediately wash out their mouth.
"Wipe it out or flush it out," Neuman said. "You’ve got to remember to get from the back to the front and wipe it off. That’s the fastest thing you can do, but if left unattended, the dog will collapse, become overheated and seize up and die."
After wiping the toxin out, she says to take your pet to your vet right away.
Neuman also says since you will mainly see them at night, it is important to go out with a flashlight before letting your dog out to the bathroom.
She says to always be on the lookout.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE