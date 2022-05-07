PROS: Sugar Skulls find their rivalry: FC Tucson loses late

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Daquan Neal threw for five touchdown passes and ran for two more in leading the Tucson Sugar Skulls to a 74-63 victory Saturday night over the Arizona Rattlers at Tucson Arena.
The loss for the Rattlers (6-1) was their first of the season and the victory for the Sugar Skulls was their first in the series against their brothers to the north. Tucson had loss the first seven meetings between the two teams.
Mike Jones added a pair of touchdown runs. Quinton Pedroza caught four passes for 65 yards and two scores. Arthur Jackson (2) and Carrington Thompson (1) also had receiving scores. Logan Justice kicked two field goals. Mike Minter led the defense with ten tackles.
The Sugar Skulls (4-3) plays their next two games on the road at Northern Arizona (May 14) and San Diego (May 21).
USL LEAGUE ONE
North Carolina FC scored twice in the second half, including the game winner two minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 result from FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium.
Tucson (1-3-1, 4 points, 10th) scored first in the 10th minute of the contest when Daniel Bedoya found Deri Corfe for an easy tally.
Oalex Anderson penalty kick at 90+2' made it consecutive home losses for the Boys in Black.
SCORING
- TUC – Corfe (Bedoya) 9'
- NC – Servania (Anderson) 68'
- NC – Anderson (Penalty) 90+2'
