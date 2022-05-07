 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO
EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern third of fire weather zone 150.

* TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

PROS: Sugar Skulls find their rivalry: FC Tucson loses late

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Daquan Neal threw for five touchdown passes and ran for two more in leading the Tucson Sugar Skulls to a 74-63 victory Saturday night over the Arizona Rattlers at Tucson Arena.

The loss for the Rattlers (6-1) was their first of the season and the victory for the Sugar Skulls was their first in the series against their brothers to the north. Tucson had loss the first seven meetings between the two teams.

Mike Jones added a pair of touchdown runs. Quinton Pedroza caught four passes for 65 yards and two scores. Arthur Jackson (2) and Carrington Thompson (1) also had receiving scores. Logan Justice kicked two field goals. Mike Minter led the defense with ten tackles.

The Sugar Skulls (4-3) plays their next two games on the road at Northern Arizona (May 14) and San Diego (May 21).

Daquan Neal (22) beats Rattlers via TSS

Tucson quarterback Daquan Neal (2) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Carrington Thompson (1)

USL LEAGUE ONE

North Carolina FC scored twice in the second half, including the game winner two minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 result from FC Tucson at Kino North Stadium.

Tucson (1-3-1, 4 points, 10th) scored first in the 10th minute of the contest when Daniel Bedoya found Deri Corfe for an easy tally.

Oalex Anderson penalty kick at 90+2' made it consecutive home losses for the Boys in Black.

SCORING 

  • TUC – Corfe (Bedoya) 9'
  • NC – Servania (Anderson) 68'
  • NC – Anderson (Penalty) 90+2'

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you