Proposition 412 has failed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Prop 412, the proposition to extend TEP's service agreement for another 15 years and to fund the installation of a new transmission line near the University of Arizona mall has failed.

If approved, Proposition 412 would add a 0.75-percent "Community Resilience Fee" that would be used to cover additional costs of building underground electric infrastructure, and to fund efforts toward the city’s Climate Action Plan, including new clean energy resources, electric vehicle infrastructure and heat mitigation efforts.

The new "Community Resilience Fee" would be applied to monthly electric bills of TEP customers within the city, and would add less than $1 per month to the average monthly electric bills. The franchise fee and city utility taxes would remain unchanged.

Customers living outside the City of Tucson would not pay this fee.

According to election officials, there were 62,847 cast. The voter turnout was 21.69% percent.

