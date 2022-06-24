Pro-life rally held in Tucson

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Gu Oidak,
Fresnal, No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Santa
Rosa Ranch, San Luis - Sells District, Mountain Village,
Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 414 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways and streets.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Pia Oik and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Pro-life rally held in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of pro-life rallies are being held across the country, including here in Tucson.

Many in attendance are from churches or faith based organizations who agree with the Supreme Court that the landmark abortion-rights case was quote “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the constitution from the day it was decided.”

While pro-life advocates are celebrating they know there’s still work to do, as the debate moves to individual states.

"This is not the victory; this is a victory," said Bob Pawson. "It’s progress. I’m cautiously optimistic that eventually america as a nation will totally become abortion free."

Pawson, a retired school teacher has been an pro-life advocate for 40 years. He helped organize a rally outside Tucson’s Planned Parenthood. The same place, Pam Anderson says she met a young women contemplating abortion. Anderson is happy to share, that baby is now a year old and the family is thriving.

"We all came around, wrapped our arms around her. Prayed for her, loved her. We helped her boyfriend get a job the very next day," said Anderson. "She told me last Mother’s Day, she said the greatest gift in her life was this child."

A number of men showed up, some holding signs that read “men regret lost fatherhood”.

"Men are people too. Fathers are affected by abortion. Half the babies in the womb roughly are male and this is a spiritual issue." said Roni Grad. "It’s as important to men as it is for women. It’s important for men to stand up."

"We are just overjoyed that lives have been saved today," said Bill Anderson.

Pro-life organizers say the Supreme Court’s decision does not end the debate, or their efforts, now that it moves to individual states.

