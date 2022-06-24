Pro-life rally held in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of pro-life rallies are being held across the country, including here in Tucson.
Many in attendance are from churches or faith based organizations who agree with the Supreme Court that the landmark abortion-rights case was quote “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the constitution from the day it was decided.”
While pro-life advocates are celebrating they know there’s still work to do, as the debate moves to individual states.
"This is not the victory; this is a victory," said Bob Pawson. "It’s progress. I’m cautiously optimistic that eventually america as a nation will totally become abortion free."
Pawson, a retired school teacher has been an pro-life advocate for 40 years. He helped organize a rally outside Tucson’s Planned Parenthood. The same place, Pam Anderson says she met a young women contemplating abortion. Anderson is happy to share, that baby is now a year old and the family is thriving.
"We all came around, wrapped our arms around her. Prayed for her, loved her. We helped her boyfriend get a job the very next day," said Anderson. "She told me last Mother’s Day, she said the greatest gift in her life was this child."
A number of men showed up, some holding signs that read “men regret lost fatherhood”.
"Men are people too. Fathers are affected by abortion. Half the babies in the womb roughly are male and this is a spiritual issue." said Roni Grad. "It’s as important to men as it is for women. It’s important for men to stand up."
"We are just overjoyed that lives have been saved today," said Bill Anderson.
Pro-life organizers say the Supreme Court’s decision does not end the debate, or their efforts, now that it moves to individual states.