Pride of Arizona annual band camp continues at the U of A campus

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - University of Arizona fans get ready! Football season is just three weeks away.
However, before the crowd can fill the stands, everyone involved with the game day experience has to get prepared. That involves the team, the coaches, the pomline, and, of course, the Pride of Arizona marching band.
Every day for the next week, for hours each day, the Pride of Arizona marching band will be on campus for their annual band camp.
News 4 Tucson spoke to the director of athletic bands here at the University of Arizona, Chad Shoopman. He says there are over 100 different majors in the pride of Arizona and less than 10 percent of them are music majors. That just goes to show how this band really brings the campus together. Pride of Arizona is in its 121st consecutive year and every year they do this camp to prepare.
“We forge what is this year's pride of Arizona, from the culture to the show, to our performances, so that on that first game on September 2nd, we are performance ready, and of course, support our athletes, bring the wildcat spirit, bring the energy and environment to the game day experience,” said Shoopman.
The best part of the rehearsals is that it's open to the public! So if you're eager to into the football season spirit and check out these students hard at work, you can swing by campus any day this week.
You can find more about where and when the rehearsals are happening here.
