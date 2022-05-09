Price of gas continues to rise

The price of gas in the United States has seen a substantial increase over the past two weeks, with prices going up by more than 14 cents.
The U.S. Average retail price of regular grade gasoline has leaped to $4.38 in the past two weeks.
Making the cost $1.36 higher than it was a year ago.
Regular gasoline is not alone in the price increase, diesel fuel is now up $2.41 from last year.
Prior to this dramatic spike in costs, prices receded by 19 cents.
However it does not look like there will be a return to lower prices at the pump soon.
Factors such as the stock market, the European Union's decision on Russian Oil, and China's intent to ease lock-down restrictions can all impact higher gas prices.