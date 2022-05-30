President Biden promises to change gun control in wake of Texas shooting

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) — While the nation remembers the men and women who died fighting for our country, the U.S. also mourns the children who loss their lives in last week's deadly school shooting.
Now some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appear to agree something must be done to combat gun violence in our country.
"We can never repay the sacrifice, but we will never stop trying," President Joe Biden said.
The president marked Memorial Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery honoring the American men and women killed while serving in the U. S. military.
"Freedom is worth the sacrifice," Biden said. "Democracy is not perfect, but it's worth fighting for. If necessary, worth dying for."
The solemn commemoration coming as the country continues to grieve the horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead.
Those killings re-igniting the fraud national debate on gun control and putting new pressure on the president and lawmakers in Washington alike to take meaningful action.
"I know that it makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds," the president said. The second amendment was never absolute."
The president signaling a hint of optimism about some of his GOP colleagues in congress.
"I think that it has gotten so bad that everybody's getting more rational about it. At least that's my hope and prayer," Biden said. "I consider McConnell a rational Republican, and Cornyn as well. I think there's a recognition on their part that we can't continue like this. We can't do this. "
But Biden also indicating that his own hands are largely tied when it comes to major actions pushed by gun reform advocates.
Pres. Biden: "I can't outlaw a weapon. I can't change the background checks. I can't do that. "
Over the weekend, the president and the first lady traveling to you've uvalde to console a traumatized and broken community.
As he left church, Biden confronted with anguished onlookers.
Back in Washington, some democratic lawmakers also sounding cautiously optimistic.
:There are more republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have ever seen since sandy hook," Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said. "We're talking about red flag laws. We're talking about strengthening and expanding the background check system."
While many Republicans appear eager to focus on strengthening school security systems, Rep. Dan Crenshaw/. "The things that would have the most immediate and succinct effect and tangible effect on these things, and that's actual security at a school."
At least one republican congressman says he is open to supporting a federal ban on a-r-15 rifles.
But representative Dam Kinzinger adds his support depends on what a ban would constitute, boting an “aextra license” or “extra training” may be required to own such weapons.