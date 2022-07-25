President Biden continues to improve since COVID-19 diagnosis

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small Stream flooding caused by sustained rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, western Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some low-water
crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 238 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated ongoing moderate to
locally heavy rain rebuilding through western Pima County,
mainly west of Ajo. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the advisory area.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash, Daniels Arroyo, Alamo Wash, San Cristobal Wash,
Rio Cornez Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch Wash,
Aguajita Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Gunsight Wash and Sikort Chuapo
Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Ajo and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

President Biden continues to improve since COVID-19 diagnosis

Biden COVID Recovery

According to President Biden's doctor, his COVID-19 symptoms are improving significantly.

In a letter released Sunday, dr. Kevin O'Vonnor reports that the president's predominant symptom is now a sore throat, and that his cough and body aches have diminished considerably.

President Biden has had his third full day of Paxlovid and continues to tolerate the treatment well.

His symptoms are also being treated with oral hydration, acetaminophen, and an abluterol inhaler as needed for occasional cough.

He has not experienced any shortness of breath at all, and will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.

Doctor O'Conner says the BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible so the president will continue to isolate in accordance with the CDC recommendations.

