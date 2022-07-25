President Biden continues to improve since COVID-19 diagnosis

According to President Biden's doctor, his COVID-19 symptoms are improving significantly.
In a letter released Sunday, dr. Kevin O'Vonnor reports that the president's predominant symptom is now a sore throat, and that his cough and body aches have diminished considerably.
President Biden has had his third full day of Paxlovid and continues to tolerate the treatment well.
His symptoms are also being treated with oral hydration, acetaminophen, and an abluterol inhaler as needed for occasional cough.
He has not experienced any shortness of breath at all, and will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner.
Doctor O'Conner says the BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible so the president will continue to isolate in accordance with the CDC recommendations.