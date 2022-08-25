President Biden announces new Director of Secret Service

President Biden announced Wednesday that he has appointed Kim Cheatle as the new Director of the Secret Service.
She will succeed James Murray, who announced his retirement last month.
Cheatle would be the second woman to lead the agency after former president Barack Obama appointed Julia Pierson as the first in 2013.
During her 27 years with the secret service, she also served on Biden's security detail when he was vice president.
Cheatle will be facing a number of issues as she takes over at the agency, including the growing pressure over missing January 6th text messages.
President Biden released a statement saying that he has complete trust in her and that he is looking "forward to working with her".