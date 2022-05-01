 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER
RATINGS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire
weather zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

PREPS: It's #STATESZN

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Road to State is open for baseball and softball as teams from Southern Arizona began chasing that dream of winning a state title on Saturday.

Salpointe Catholic, Sabino and San Manuel are the top local seeds in softball. The No. 1 Lancers are looking for a fourth consecutive state championship in Conference 4A.

Sabino holds the top spot in 3A where they have won the last two gold softballs.

San Manuel lost in the Conference 1A state championship game last season. The Miners have nine state titles, the last two of which came back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Nogles Baseball is a No. 1 seed in Conference 5A. The Apaches last won the gold baseball in 2018, the second of back-to-back titles. Nogales lost in the 5A final in 2019.

Riley Crane (22)

Catalina Foothills shortstop Riley Crane gets ready to field in the Falcons opening-round playoff win over Gila Ridge

Here are all the results from Saturday's opening day of the state tournament for Conferences 4A-6A:

SOFTBALL

  • (6A) Tucson 9, Tolleson 3
  • (5A) Sunnyside 14, Gilbert 2
  • (5A) Cactus Shadows 10, Cienega 0
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 12, Gila Ridge 2
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 6, Notre Dame Prep 0
  • (4A) Coconino 6, Pueblo 1
  • (4A) Sahuarita 4, Saguaro 0
  • (4A) Canyon del Oro 12, Prescott 1

BASEBALL

  • (6A) Chaparral 6, Tucson 4
  • (5A) Nogales 9, Sunnyside 3
  • (5A) Canyon View 9, Cienega 1
  • (5A) Horizon 16, Ironwood Ridge 6
  • (5A) Catalina Foothills 7, Millennium 4
  • (5A) Verrado 3, Marana 1
  • (4A) Canyon del Oro 21, Lee Williams 0
  • (4A) Walden Grove 13, Prescott 1
  • (4A) Sahuarita 2, Seton Catholic Prep 1
  • (4A) Salpointe Catholic 10, Flagstaff 1

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you