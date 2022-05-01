PREPS: It's #STATESZN

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Road to State is open for baseball and softball as teams from Southern Arizona began chasing that dream of winning a state title on Saturday.
Salpointe Catholic, Sabino and San Manuel are the top local seeds in softball. The No. 1 Lancers are looking for a fourth consecutive state championship in Conference 4A.
Sabino holds the top spot in 3A where they have won the last two gold softballs.
San Manuel lost in the Conference 1A state championship game last season. The Miners have nine state titles, the last two of which came back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.
Nogles Baseball is a No. 1 seed in Conference 5A. The Apaches last won the gold baseball in 2018, the second of back-to-back titles. Nogales lost in the 5A final in 2019.
Here are all the results from Saturday's opening day of the state tournament for Conferences 4A-6A:
SOFTBALL
- (6A) Tucson 9, Tolleson 3
- (5A) Sunnyside 14, Gilbert 2
- (5A) Cactus Shadows 10, Cienega 0
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 12, Gila Ridge 2
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 6, Notre Dame Prep 0
- (4A) Coconino 6, Pueblo 1
- (4A) Sahuarita 4, Saguaro 0
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 12, Prescott 1
BASEBALL
- (6A) Chaparral 6, Tucson 4
- (5A) Nogales 9, Sunnyside 3
- (5A) Canyon View 9, Cienega 1
- (5A) Horizon 16, Ironwood Ridge 6
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 7, Millennium 4
- (5A) Verrado 3, Marana 1
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 21, Lee Williams 0
- (4A) Walden Grove 13, Prescott 1
- (4A) Sahuarita 2, Seton Catholic Prep 1
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 10, Flagstaff 1
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.