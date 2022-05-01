PREPS: It's #STATESZN

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER RATINGS... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&