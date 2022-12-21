Prepping your home for winter

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's the first day of winter and even though temperatures will be mild for the next week it's still a good time to get prepared for those cooler temperatures.
If you use a space heater in your home make sure that you're only running it when you are at home and to turn it off overnight.
Space heater fires are one of the main calls that fire departments get this time of year.
Before a freezing night make sure to bring in any pets from outside and to take care of any plants around your yard that may be susceptible to the cold temperatures.
When temperatures get that cold it is also more likely that exposed pipes could experience freezing if they aren't prepped properly.
The best way to cover those is to buy pipe insulation foam or tape for pipes.
So go ahead and wrap those up now before it freezes so you don't have to worry about it when we start to see temperatures dropping again here early next month.