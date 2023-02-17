Prepare for a windy day in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Strong winds blow into southern Arizona today and will stick around all day.
Winds out of the east-southeast could gust up to 45-50 miles an hour, primarily between 9 this morning and 2 this afternoon.
Strong breezes will stick around through the evening and night, leaving Arizona on Saturday and making way for a beautiful sunny day with a high of 74.
Winds will also impact Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Graham counties with highs ranging from 50 in Bisbee to the mid-50s everywhere else. A mix of sun and clouds will come with those winds.
Our afternoon temperature will reach 74 on Saturday.
Look for a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, into Monday. This is the first of two systems that'll impact our upcoming week.
Today: Mostly sunny, ESE gusty winds up to 40-45 mph. High: 63°
Tonight: Breezy, cool. Low: 43°
Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 74°
Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!