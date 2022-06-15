 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Preparations made at city, county level for Monsoon 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood Area Road Closed Monsoon Flooding

TUCSON (KVOA) — June 15th marks the official start of the monsoon in Southern Arizona. However, Tucson and Pima County officials have been planning for the annual rain for months.

This starts with clearing washes and waterways.

"So what we're really looking at is any debris, vegetation, illegal dumping activities," said Joe Cuffari, Program Manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. "We'll go through and make sure those systems are open."

One thing the Flood Control District is watching closely, the Bighorn Fire Burn scar. This fire burned in the Catalinas two years ago.

"We mapped additional flood plains based off the Bighorn fire so we know where we could expect to see flows," Cuffari said. "And again, our infrastructure team has looked at those drainage ways and maintained as necessary."

One of those areas is near Oracle and Ina roads, and the Pima wash. 

One of the biggest challenges for county officials is the size of Pima County. It has divided the county into quadrants to provide fast and efficient response to the rain.

"This allows us to have equipment staged in various areas that are strategically placed so we can respond a lot faster," Matt Sierras, Division Manager for the Maintenance Operations Division with the Pima County Department of Transportation said. "We'll have standby personnel readily available after hours. So depending on when the storm hits, we'll have a crew head out there and get the road open as soon as possible."'

Both the city and county work closely with the National Weather Service.

The Pima County Flood Control District manages rain and stream gauges around the county.

Click here for that map. The Pima County Department of Transportation also works closely with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on road closures.

As part of Operation Splash, The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has been stationing barricades at dip crossings across Tucson.

There are 150 such crossings, and the city has set out 500 barricades. The county has set out similar barricades.

According to a  2017 analysis, Pima County was the eighth deadliest county in the nation for flood related deaths in the preceding 20 years. Both city and county officials make every effort to keep drivers safe, but there is always someone who disregards the barriers.

"There's a lot of unknowns when you approach a flooded dip crossing. You don't know how deep the water is. You don't know how damaged the roadway is underneath the water," said Erica Frazelle, Public Information Officer with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility. "So we really ask motorists to do your part as well. If you approach a flooded wash way, turn around, don't drown."

The city is also offering free self-fill sandbags at Hi Corbett. However, people you wish to pick-up sand must bring their own shovel and bags. 

Pima County offers five sandbag stations, click here for locations.

