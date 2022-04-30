Pray for Ukraine rally held in Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A peaceful rally in support of Ukraine was held Saturday in Green Valley.
Organizers say more than a dozen churches in the area participated.
People held signs that read 'pray for Ukraine' and handed out blue and yellow flags to anyone who wanted one.
Participants say the goal of the peace rally is to show non-partisan support to those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"I’m a veteran, so this one says veteran. I stand with Ukraine with a peace symbol," said Mike Norman holding up his handheld sign. "On the back is a heart with a crucifix. We can’t look away from this, and we support you."
Norman says the rally is open to anyone of any faith.