 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER
RATINGS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire
weather zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Pray for Ukraine rally held in Green Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Pray for Ukraine rally held in Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A peaceful rally in support of Ukraine was held Saturday in Green Valley.

Organizers say more than a dozen churches in the area participated.

People held signs that read 'pray for Ukraine' and handed out blue and yellow flags to anyone who wanted one.

Participants say the goal of the peace rally is to show non-partisan support to those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"I’m a veteran, so this one says veteran. I stand with Ukraine with a peace symbol," said Mike Norman holding up his handheld sign. "On the back is a heart with a crucifix. We can’t look away from this, and we support you."

Norman says the rally is open to anyone of any faith.