Powerful speeches expected tonight by daughters of key figures in the Civil Rights Movement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Today marks the second year of Juneteenth being honored as a federal holiday, symbolizing the significant day when all enslaved individuals in the United States gained their freedom.
The U of A is hosting a remarkable Juneteenth event at Centennial Hall.
Gracing this occasion are the esteemed daughters of two iconic civil rights leaders, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Both Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz will deliver powerful speeches later today at 7 PM.
This historic gathering marks the first time these influential figures will share their perspectives together in Arizona.
Juneteenth holds deep historical significance as it commemorates the momentous day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to officially proclaim the abolition of slavery.
It serves as a testament to the triumph of freedom over oppression.
It is worth noting that this milestone event occurred two years prior to President Abraham Lincoln's signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
As such, Juneteenth stands not only as a day of remembrance but also as a paid holiday. For those fortunate enough to have the day off, seize the opportunity to have fun in the spirit of Juneteenth.
