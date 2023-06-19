 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Powerful speeches expected tonight by daughters of key figures in the Civil Rights Movement

  • 0

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Today marks the second year of Juneteenth being honored as a federal holiday, symbolizing the significant day when all enslaved individuals in the United States gained their freedom.

The U of A is hosting a remarkable Juneteenth event at Centennial Hall.

Gracing this occasion are the esteemed daughters of two iconic civil rights leaders, Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Both Bernice King and Ilyasah Shabazz will deliver powerful speeches later today at 7 PM.

This historic gathering marks the first time these influential figures will share their perspectives together in Arizona.

Juneteenth holds deep historical significance as it commemorates the momentous day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to officially proclaim the abolition of slavery.

It serves as a testament to the triumph of freedom over oppression.

It is worth noting that this milestone event occurred two years prior to President Abraham Lincoln's signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

As such, Juneteenth stands not only as a day of remembrance but also as a paid holiday. For those fortunate enough to have the day off, seize the opportunity to have fun in the spirit of Juneteenth.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you